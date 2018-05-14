WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forecasters say they've confirmed a recent tornado in Florida, which caused little damage.
News outlets report the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Friday morning in The Acreage, an unincorporated area near West Palm Beach. With winds of about 80 mph (130 kph), the tornado traveled a path about 50 yards (45 meters) wide and 1 and ½ miles (2 and ½ kilometers) long.
Warning coordination meteorologist Robert Molleda told the Palm Beach Post that damage was mostly limited to trees and fences. He says a couple of horse stables lost rooftops, and a few trampolines were moved.
Thunderstorms are expected to persist over South Florida for several days as a slow-moving low pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico draws tropical moisture into the region.
