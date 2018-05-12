National TV exposure skewed

Of the most-recent three franchises to join MLS, Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United have among the most nationally televised games this season. Minnesota United has among the fewest.

Ten or more games: Seattle (13), Los Angeles FC (12), Atlanta United (12), Portland (11), Orlando City (11), New York City FC (11), New York Red Bulls (10)

Four to nine games: Los Angeles Galaxy (9), D.C. United (8), Sporting Kansas City (7), Toronto (4)

Two or fewer games: Chicago (2), Columbus (2), Minnesota United (2), Philadelphia (2), Colorado (1), Dallas (1), Houston (1), New England (1), Real Salt Lake (1), San Jose (1), Montreal (0), Vancouver (0).

Games televised on FOX, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2. Not including Univision, UniMas, CTV, TSN, TVA Sports or games live-streamed on Twitter.