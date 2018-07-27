HOUSTON — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,048.
At this time a year ago there were 958 active rigs.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 861 rigs drilled for oil this week and 186 for gas. One was listed as miscellaneous.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Pennsylvania gained two rigs. Alaska, Kansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and West Virginia each increased by one.
Louisiana lost four rigs. Ohio and Oklahoma each decreased by one.
Arkansas, California, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May 2016 at 404.
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Toro's Outcross a new type of vehicle for turf professionals
Long an idea in the works, Toro's "super-utility" vehicle for turf professionals goes into official production in August.
Business
Book review: 'Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work'
‘Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, ’Sarah Kessler, St. Martin’s, 289 pages, $25.99. Journalist Sarah Kessler in “Gigged: The End…
North Metro
Twin Cities suburbs wrestle with future of big-box stores
As consumer habits change, vacant hulks get makeovers with new signs of life.
Business
Cultural survey by tribes for Enbridge pipeline could be largest effort of its kind
Cultural survey by tribes along route of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline could be largest of its kind.
Local
Ely outdoor clothing featured at White House showcase
Susan Schurke was proud that Wintergreen Northern Wear was chosen but also a bit conflicted.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.