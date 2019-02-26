MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard and Gov. Tony Evers' office are looking into whether an Illinois congressman who belongs to the Guard should face discipline for criticizing Evers' decision to withdraw troops from the U.S. southern border.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger is a Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot. He ripped Evers on Twitter on Monday for ordering Wisconsin troops to pull out of Arizona, where they have been assisting the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol since June.

Evers is commander in chief of the Wisconsin National Guard. Asked if Kinzinger might be disciplined for criticizing his commanding officer, Guard spokesman Capt. Joe Travato said the Guard and Evers' office are looking into the matter.

Kinzinger's spokeswoman, Maura Gillespie, didn't immediately respond to an email.