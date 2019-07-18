MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard is trying to determine how a drone crashed near Volk Field.
The Guard issued a news release Thursday saying a RQ-7 Shadow drone lost its link to its operator at Volk Field on Wednesday afternoon about two miles northwest of the base during a training exercise.
The drone went down into trees south of Interstate 90/94 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas. Volk Field security forces ultimately located the machine and secured it.
No injuries or property damage was reported but the drone sustained what the Guard called "significant" damage.
The RQ-7 Shadow is unarmed but is equipped with a camera.
The incident is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota pot program working for PTSD
Medical cannabis is reducing anxiety and improving sleep in patients with post-traumatic stress.
Duluth
Twin Metals says it will store waste differently at Minn. mine
In a major concession to environmental concerns, Twin Metals Minnesota said its proposed copper-nickel mine near Ely will store processed waste using "dry stack" technology, rather than a kind of dam that has a troubled record of leaks and failures.
Duluth
22-year-old woman injured in fall at Gooseberry Falls dies, family says
Rebecca Nara's family wrote that she had been rock climbing at Gooseberry and suffered a severe brain injury in the fall.
Local
Minnesota man avoids prison sentence after mistaken identity
A Minnesota man has narrowly avoided a five-year prison sentence in Montana after a case of mistaken identity.
Local
Weekend traffic: Backups expected as I-494 in Mendota Heights will be down to a single lane
Maintenance is planned for the Green Line between Stadium Village and U.S. Bank Stadium.