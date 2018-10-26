– National Children’s Museum officials aim for their facility in downtown D.C. to be a reality next spring, but they’re hoping kids will think that visiting is like stepping into a dream.

“We wanted to create magic from the first moment of entry, and the climber and slide provide that sense of fun and adventure to transport into a dreamlike world,” said Crystal Bowyer, president of the museum. The museum is starting over after it closed its space in January 2015 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

The climber and slide Bowyer is talking about are part of the Dream Machine, a 50-foot round structure that will be at the center of the museum, which is under construction in the Ronald Reagan Building, near the Mall.

It will feature netting, ropes, two slides, mobiles and balls, some large enough to climb inside.

“I think the impression will be, ‘Oh, look at that cool thing. Oh, there’s people in it. How do I get in?’ ” said Ron Davis, lead designer of Gyroscope, the company that designed the Dream Machine.

Davis said clouds were a big inspiration for the structure. He and two co-workers looked on Pinterest for ideas of how they could turn the idea of clouds dissipating into something to climb on.

They came up with stacked balls, many of which will be glossy white on the outside. Some will have a finish like a mirror. Some will move. Netting that is translucent will allow visitors to climb in and around the balls.

“As you look up, the sort of twisting cloudy form will continue,” Davis said.

A slide was a “must-have,” he said. A ride down the metal tube will take visitors from the main level to the lower level.

“If you come down this slide, it’s like coming through a black hole,” he said.

There will also be a smaller slide as a “starter experience.”

This isn’t the first time Gyroscope has created a climbing structure. Last year, the Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul opened an addition that included a four-story climber called the Scramble. It includes a netted catwalk 40 feet in the air and a spiral metal slide.

“The slide is definitely the highlight,” said Kirstin Nielson, senior experience development manager at the museum.

“You see a lot of kids do a circuit. You get up to the slide as fast as possible, go down and run back up.”

Nielson said the Scramble is popular with kids as young as 2 and much older. “We do see a lot of adults scrambling through the thing,” Nielson said with a laugh.

Gyroscope wanted to accommodate young and old in the Dream Machine, too. And the ability to climb won’t be required to enjoy it.

“There’s some opportunity to roll out in a wheelchair … as though you climbed all the way up,” Davis said.

He promised that there would be sound and light as part of the Dream Machine experience and hinted that there would be more to discover. “We are going to have little details that are subtle but will bring joy and surprise.”