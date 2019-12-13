The Scripps National Spelling Bee is tweaking its rules for next year in the wake of the stunning tie among eight champions this year.

By accepting fewer "wild card" participants, the competition will reduce the number of contestants to about 400, down from the 562 who competed in May.

The change was "a direct response to survey feedback from spellers, parents and sponsors of local spelling bee programs who favored a smaller cohort of spellers," said Paige Kimble, executive director of the organization.

Most participants in what is often called the "orthographic Super Bowl" win regional contests and are sponsored by a local organization to travel to compete in the national bee. The bee began the "wild card" program, called RSVBee, in 2018, to allow spellers from regions without private sponsors or those from very competitive regions a chance to participate.

The contest, first held in 1925, had seen six two-way ties, but nothing like the "octochamps," as this year's winning spellers called themselves.

There's no guarantee that capping the wild card entries will avoid the problem with ties. None of the eight 2019 co-champions arrived at the bee via the RSVBee program.

Under the new rules, there will be 140 wild card invitations drawn from seventh- and eighth-graders who win a school or community bee in the current school year, or who previously participated in the national finals. Valerie Miller, a spokeswoman for the bee, said the policy was intended to give students a last shot to compete because the cutoff for the contest is eighth grade.

Shalini Shankar, an anthropologist at Northwestern University and the author of "Beeline: What Spelling Bees Reveal About Generation Z's New Path to Success," said that having a smaller competitor pool would benefit all of the spellers. The last bee dragged on with so many participants, she added.

While contestants reaching the national competition via the traditional route typically have their expenses paid for by local sponsoring groups, the families of the RSVBee spellers pay a $1,500 entry fee and bear the cost of traveling to the competition, The organization also announced that it is going to offer 18 scholarships to students whose families cannot afford the entry fees or the travel costs, which may help blunt criticism that the competition was affording greater access to students from higher-income families.