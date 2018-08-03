WASHINGTON — The chief of the National Archives has rejected a request from Senate Democrats for sensitive records generated during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's tenure as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Kavanaugh's three years as staff secretary have become a focal point of the confirmation battle as the Judiciary Committee couldn't reach agreement over the scope of the documents request.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made a personal appeal to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, for the records.

Ferriero says the National Archives and Records Administration has traditionally responded only to such requests from committee chairmen, not from the senior member of the minority party on the panel. Ferriero says in a letter to Schumer the practice is based on a 2001 Justice Department opinion.