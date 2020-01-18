The National Archives and Records Administration, which calls itself the country's record keeper, apologized Saturday for altering a photo of protesters at the 2017 Women's March that blurred out references critical of President Donald Trump.

"We made a mistake," began a statement the archives released Saturday.

The photo of protesters holding signs was part of an exhibit, "Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote," which examined the struggle of women to gain the right to vote.

But signs critical of the president that appeared in the photo — including one that said "God Hates Trump" — were doctored to blur out Trump's name, according to the Washington Post, which first reported on the alterations.

Initially, in a statement, an archives spokeswoman defended the decision and said "modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records."

"As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical federal agency, we blurred references to the president's name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy," spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said.

But by Saturday afternoon, three museum officials were seen turning around the photo display, which was a lenticular image that from one perspective showed the 2017 Women's March and from a different perspective shimmered to a 1913 photo of a women's demonstration on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The display was positioned so that only a blank canvas could be seen. Officials then posted a statement to the public that also apologized for the alterations.

"In a promotional display in this spot, we obscured some words on protest signs in a photo of the 2017 Women's March," the statement said. "This photo is not an archival record held by the National Archives but one we licensed to use as a promotional graphic. Nonetheless, we were wrong to alter the image."

The statement said the display would be replaced "as soon as possible with one that uses the unaltered image." It also said that a review would begin immediately into what happened.

"As the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been completely committed to preserving our archival holdings, without alteration," the statement said.

The controversy unfolded as tens of thousands of women gathered in Washington and other cities Saturday for the fourth Women's March.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters, galvanized by the 2016 election of Trump, came to Washington in January 2017.