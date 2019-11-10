Nate Gunn rushed for 254 yards and six touchdowns — four in the second half — to help Minnesota State Mankato hold off Sioux Falls 42-39 in an NSIC game on Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.

It was the 34th consecutive regular-season victory for the Mavericks (10-0, 6-0 NSIC South), ranked No. 3 in Division II.

The game had four lead changes before two touchdowns by Gunn gave the Mavericks a 35-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (7-3, 3-3) pulled within 35-32 with 8 minutes, 16 seconds remaining before Gunn responded with a 33-yard TD run to give the Mavericks a 42-32 lead.

The Cougars scored with just over two minutes remaining on Caden Walter's fourth TD pass of the game, but the Mavericks ran out the clock — with Gunn rushing five times.

Augustana 26, Winona State 25: Zach Masoli's 30-yard TD pass to Dan Jones with 41 seconds remaining lifted the Vikings (8-2, 5-1 NSIC South) to the victory in Winona, Minn. The Warriors (7-3, 3-3) had scored with 3:15 remaining to take a 25-20 lead.

Bemidji State 28, MSU Moorhead 24: Emmett Enright threw three TD passes as the visiting Beavers rallied from a three-point halftime deficit for the victory.

Concordia (St. Paul) 24, SW Minnesota State 14: Shaq Johnson rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and Preston Piltoff returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to help the host Golden Bears hold off the Mustangs. The Mustangs' Boyer Bouman passed for a career-high 397 yards and a TD. Daniel Davis had 15 receptions for 221 yards for the Mustangs.

Minnesota Duluth 59, Mary 7: John Larson, playing for the first time in five weeks, passed for 225 yards and five TDs as the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-0 NSIC North) rolled to the victory in Bismarck, N.D.

St. Cloud State 31, Minot State 19: Dwayne Lawhorn passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies (4-6, 3-3 NSIC North) ended a four-game losing streak.

Midwest Conference

Macalester 27, Beloit 0: The Scots forced five Beloit turnovers in the victory in Beloit, Wis. Dane Ku Blake and Brady Thompson each returned interceptions in the second half for a TD.

UMAC

Martin Luther 35, MacMurray 22: The Knights (8-1, 7-0) clinched at least a share of the UMAC title and earned the UMAC's automatic qualifier for the Division III championships with the victory at Jacksonville, Ill.

Northwestern 27, Westminster 17: Payton Bowdry rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to spark the host Eagles to the victory.