By STAFF REPORT

Natalie Darwitz, a three-time Olympic medalist and former Gophers standout, will be inducted in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame's 2018 class, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Darwitz, now the head coach at Hamline, was the youngest player ever selected to the national team at age 15. In her decorated career, she won a silver medal in 2002 and 2010, and a bronze in 2006. She was also a three-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist, and collected five other silver medals.

At Minnesota, Darwitz set a school record with 246 points in 99 career games. Her record still stands. Her 114 points — 42 goals, 72 assists — broke the NCAA record single-season record during her final season with the Gophers.

At Hamline, in the 2017-2018 season, the Pipers posted their best record in school history, going 22-5-3. They won the MIAC and finished third in the NCAA Division III tournament.

She is joined the Hall of Fame class by Gordon "Red" Berenson, Leland "Hago" Harrington, David Pile and Paul Stewart.

The induction ceremony is Dec. 12 in Nashville. Tickets for the event go on sale Monday.