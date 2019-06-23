– The New Jersey Devils made the biggest move of the second day of the NHL draft Saturday before any picks were made by acquiring All-Star P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators for two players and a pair of draft picks.

“Obviously, his legacy in terms of off-ice stuff is well known, but on ice he’s a competitor, he wants to win,” New Jersey General Manager Ray Shero said. “I love the fact he hasn’t won a Cup yet. He’s hungry for that and so are we.”

It was a headline-grabbing big splash for both clubs. After taking Jack Hughes, the 18-year-old American star, with the No. 1 pick Friday night, the Devils landed a star defenseman to potentially share the ice with the new young forward.

New Jersey sent defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, along with a second-round pick this year and a 2020 second-round pick, to the Predators.

Shero expected to get word from Predators GM David Poile on Friday night about a deal that had been in conversation for several days.

That call finally came Saturday morning.

“I said to Josh and David last night, ‘I know this is the right deal because if it doesn’t happen I’m going to be really disappointed,’ ” Shero said.

Subban, 30, was thought to be on the trade block because of his $9 million salary cap hit for each of the next three seasons.

But it’s a fit for the Devils, who are expected to have about $34 million in cap space.

Also on the move

• The Toronto Maple Leafs traded veteran forward Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes for two 2020 draft choices, saving Toronto $6.25 million in salary-cap space.

• Tampa Bay shed the remaining four years of winger J.T. Miller’s $26.25 million contract by sending him to Vancouver for minor league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks.

Cap takes a hit

The NHL salary cap for next season was set at $81.5 million, $1.5 lower than initially projected.