Feb. 17 — POWERSHARES QQQ 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Tyler Reddick)
Feb. 24 — Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)
March 3 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)
March 10 — DC Solar 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Brad Keselowski)
March 17 — Roseanne 300, Fontana, Calif. (Joey Logano)
April 7 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Ryan Blaney)
April 14 — Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Ryan Preece)
April 20 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Christopher Bell)
April 28 — Sparks Energy 300, Talladega, Ala. (Spencer Gallagher)
May 5 — OneMain Financial 200, Dover, Del. (Justin Allgaier)
May 26 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Brad Keselowski)
June 2 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)
June 9 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Austin Dillon)
June 17 — American Ethanol 250, Newton, Iowa (Justin Allgaier)
June 30 — Overton's 300, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Larson)
July 6 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kyle Larson)
July 13 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Christopher Bell)
July 21 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H. (Christopher Bell)
July 28 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)
Aug. 4 — Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 11 — Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Aug. 25 — Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Sept. 1 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 8 — Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis
Sept. 15 — DC Solar 300, Las Vegas
Sept. 21 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 29 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 6 — Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
Oct. 20 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Nov. 3 — O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 10 — Series Race at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ala.
Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.
1. Christopher Bell, 702
2. Elliott Sadler, 686
3. Cole Custer, 684
4. Daniel Hemric, 679
5. Justin Allgaier, 650
6. Brandon Jones, 579
7. Tyler Reddick, 568
8. Ryan Truex, 532
9. Matt Tifft, 504
10. Austin Cindric, 484
11. Ryan Reed, 456
12. Ross Chastain, 406
13. John Hunter Nemechek, 401
14. Michael Annett, 366
15. Ryan Sieg, 340
16. Kaz Grala, 321
17. Jeremy Clements, 299
18. Spencer Gallagher, 294
19. Alex Labbe, 281
20. Garrett Smithley, 275
