HAMPTON, Ga. — The start of Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race has been moved up one hour because of the threat of rain.
The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will now start at 1:06 p.m. EST.
According to weather.com, there is an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday, with the probability increasing during the day. There is a 100 percent chance of rain Monday, causing additional complications for NASCAR crews that must move equipment to Las Vegas for next week's event.
Kyle Busch won the pole Friday, edging Ryan Newman. Brad Keselowski won last year's race.
