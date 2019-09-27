CONCORD, N.C. — Michael McDowell missed the only Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday because he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a kidney stone.
Austin Cindric practiced the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports after McDowell left the track. McDowell was first seen by medical personnel at the track's care center before going to the hospital.
Front Row expected McDowell back in time for Friday night qualifying.
Cindric competes in the Xfinity Series for Team Penske and has yet to make a Cup Series start.
