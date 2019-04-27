TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Dillon faces possible penalties after NASCAR confiscated the rear deck lid of his car.
NASCAR said Saturday penalties could be announced as early as post-race Sunday night at Talladega Superspeedway for the noncompliant part on Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner, drives for his Hall of Fame grandfather.
He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Richmond and won the pole at Auto Club Speedway this season. Dillon is 14th in the Cup series standings.
