For its newest planetary science mission, NASA aims to land a flying robot on the surface of Saturn's moon Titan, a top target in the search for alien life.

"This revolutionary mission would have been unthinkable even just a few short years ago," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday.

Dragonfly will be the first endeavor of its kind. NASA's car-sized quadcopter, equipped with instruments capable of identifying large organic molecules, is slated to launch in 2026, arrive at its destination in 2034 and then fly to several locations hundreds of miles apart.

Titan is bigger than Mercury and as geographically diverse as Earth. This large, cold moon features a thick, methane-rich atmosphere, mountains of ice and the only surface seas in the solar system beside those on Earth. But on Titan, the rivers and lakes are full of sloshing liquid hydrocarbons rather than water. If the moon does harbor water, scientists believe it exists in an underground ocean beneath the frozen crust.

It's a world utterly unlike our own, and yet "it's an environment that we know has the ingredients for life," said lead investigator Elizabeth Turtle, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

Dragonfly will land near Titan's equator and be powered by heat from radioactive plutonium, much like NASA's intrepid Mars rovers. But with eight rotors, it will be able to cover much more distance.

Johns Hopkins planetary scientist Sarah Hörst, a member of Dragonfly's science team, said in 2017, "People ask me all the time if I think there's life on Titan, and you will get a different answer from me ... depending on how much alcohol I've had. But we are pretty darn sure that everything … that's required for life exists on Titan. At some point it just comes down to, well, shouldn't we go check?"