ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nasa Hataoka shot a 4-under 68 on Friday, and the Japanese teenager leads by one stroke over Minjee Lee after the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship.
Hataoka, who lost in a playoff last week in the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia, made seven birdies Friday at Travis Pointe Country Club. She began her round on No. 10, and her best stretch came toward the end, when she birdied Nos. 4, 5 and 6.
The 19-year-old Japanese player was at 9 under for the tournament. Lee (69) also was solid for a second straight day. Gaby Lopez (68), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70) and Lindy Duncan (70) were another stroke back.
