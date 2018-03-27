CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.
Officials say they need more time to assemble and test the James Webb Space Telescope, which is considered a successor to the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope.
The observatory was supposed to fly this year. But last fall, NASA bumped the launch to 2019. NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday.
NASA and its partner, the European Space Agency, will work together to firm up a new launch date. Once a new date is determined, NASA says it will provide a new cost estimate. Officials say the cost may exceed the $8 billion program cap set by Congress. NASA has already poured $7 billion into the telescope.
