ST. PAUL, Minn. — Voters in northern Minnesota take part in a special Senate election Tuesday with a little more at stake than usual.
Republicans had just a one-seat majority in the Senate before newly elected Gov. Tim Walz appointed Democrat Tony Lourey to his cabinet. Now the GOP is hoping to flip the seat Lourey vacated to give themselves a bit more breathing room.
The Senate is their only lever of power at the Capitol.
State Rep. Jason Rarick of Pine City is the Republican in the race. Lourey's son Stu, who has worked as a legislative aide to Sen. Tina Smith, is the Democrat. The race includes John Birrenbach of the Legal Marijuana Now party.
