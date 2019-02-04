ST. PAUL, Minn. — Voters in northern Minnesota take part in a special Senate election Tuesday with a little more at stake than usual.
Republicans had just a one-seat majority in the Senate before newly elected Gov. Tim Walz appointed Democrat Tony Lourey to his cabinet. Now the GOP is hoping to flip the seat Lourey vacated to give themselves a bit more breathing room.
The Senate is their only lever of power at the Capitol.
State Rep. Jason Rarick of Pine City is the Republican in the race. Lourey's son Stu, who has worked as a legislative aide to Sen. Tina Smith, is the Democrat. The race includes John Birrenbach of the Legal Marijuana Now party.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Evidence in contested congressional race gets airing Feb. 18
North Carolina's new elections board will hear evidence later this month about alleged ballot fraud as it seeks to resolve the nation's last unsettled congressional race.
National
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in Tuesday's State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.
National
Senate warns Trump on Afghanistan, Syria withdrawal
The Senate has voted to oppose the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan, breaking with President Donald Trump as he has called for a drawdown of troops in those countries.
National
4 activists arrested in oil pipeline shutdown attempt
Four climate-change activists from the Catholic Worker movement were arrested Monday in an attempt to shut down an Enbridge oil pipeline in north-central Minnesota.
National
From abortion to blackface: Northam engulfed in controversy
On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's was blasted for controversial abortion comments he made during a radio interview. Two days later, news outlets reported that a racist photo appears on Northam's medical school yearbook page. By Monday, Northam was under political death watch and consulting with advisers over whether it is feasible for him to stay in office. Here is a timeline of what led to this point.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.