– Naomi Osaka never made it past the fourth round at any of the first 10 Grand Slam tournaments of her career. Now, still just 21, she's suddenly on the verge of a second consecutive major championship.

And the No. 1 ranking, too.

Osaka moved one victory away from adding the Australian Open trophy to the one she collected four months ago at the U.S. Open, using her smooth power to produce 15 aces and groundstroke winners at will while beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals Thursday.

"I just told myself to regroup in the third set and just try as hard as I can," said Osaka, who saved four break points in the last set and finished the match with an ace at 115 miles per hour.

"Somehow, I made it. I guess that's experience."

A day after erasing four match points and a 5-1 deficit in the third set to stun Serena Williams in the quarterfinals, Pliskova could not produce the same kind of comeback.

Instead Osaka, the only Japanese woman to win a major singles title, will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday. The winner will rise to the top of the WTA rankings for the first time; Osaka is currently No. 4, Kvitova No. 6.

Osaka's fourth-round finish at Melbourne Park a year ago was her best showing at a major until last year's U.S. Open, where she outplayed Williams in a controversial final. A victory over Kvitova would make Osaka the first woman to win two Slams in a row since Williams won four consecutive across the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Meantime, Osaka has a controversy on her hands. Osaka was asked about criticism over one of her main sponsors, Nissin Foods Holdings, after the company took down an online ad campaign that depicted her with pale skin. Critics said the depiction does not reflect Osaka's biracial background

"I've talked to them. They've apologized," Osaka said. "I'm tan. It's pretty obvious."

Osaka said she didn't think the ad was intended to "whitewash" her.

"But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it," she said.

In the men's semifinals, Rafael Nadal continued his relentless roll through the draw by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal has not dropped a set as he bids for a second Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall. His opponent will be the winner of a match early Friday between top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille, a Frenchman seeded 28th.