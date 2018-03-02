Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old Bemidji man who died this week after being found unresponsive in a fish house during the International Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the fish house about 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found Samuel Schooley. He was taken to Park Rapids Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of Schooley’s death still has not been released. The Ramsey County medical examiner performed an autopsy.

According to an online obituary, Schooley graduated from Waconia High School in 2015, then earned a degree in carpentry from Ridgewater College in Willmar. His funeral was held Friday in Waconia.

The Eelpout Festival, held annually for four days in Walker, attracts thousands of visitors.

