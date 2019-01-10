PHILADELPHIA — Police used spike strips to help apprehend a naked motorist who led officers on a chase through Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Delaware State Police began pursuing the vehicle after it was spotted traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Wednesday evening. The vehicle switched direction several times before crossing into Pennsylvania.
Police say the naked driver attempted to flee after the spike strips flattened the vehicle's tires near Philadelphia International Airport.
Authorities took 29-year-old Kyle Merena of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, into custody. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Merena faces a variety of charges.
