– Kim Jong Un’s test of what analysts said could be a new short-range guided or cruise missile shows the North Korean leader reverting to saber rattling as he seeks to end sanctions that are derailing his hopes of rejuvenating the North’s economy.

Embarrassed at home by the failure to reach a peace deal with President Donald Trump during their recent summit in Vietnam, he is struggling to regain leverage over the United States without provoking the president, analysts said on Thursday.

This week, Kim resumed his visits to military units and weapons sites, which he has generally refrained from during his diplomatic engagements with Trump.

Since the Vietnam meeting, Kim has voiced misgivings about dealing with Trump or with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, whose efforts to mediate between Kim and Trump have faltered. In a rare policy speech last week, Kim told his people not to expect sanctions relief anytime soon and to brace themselves for a “protracted” struggle against the United States. But he also said he would consider meeting Trump again if Washington offered a new deal that he could accept by year’s end.

His visit Tuesday to a military airfield — where he watched air force pilots flying Russian-made MiG fighter jets — put a spotlight on an air force that has been hit hard by sanctions, with its warplanes grounded by shortages of fuel. In what analysts called a show of defiance against sanctions, the North Korean news media released photos of fighter jets roaring off while Kim watched.

But it was Kim’s attendance at the testing of “a new-type tactical guided weapon,” announced Thursday, that was the clearest signal to Washington that the North’s tactics are hardening.

U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials declined to comment on what type of weapon North Korea tested, saying that they were still analyzing available data. The projectile covered a short range, flying so low that it was not caught by the radar of the U.S. military’s Northern Command, which routinely tracks North Korean missiles, said the South Korean news agency Yonhap, quoting unnamed defense sources.

The weapon was most likely a short-range guided missile, like the Israeli-made Spike missile, which flies low and usually covers a very short distance, said Shin Jong-woo, a weapons expert at Korea Defense Forum, a Seoul-based network of military analysts.

“It’s part of the North’s efforts to improve its decrepit conventional weapons systems, now that it has completed a nuclear arsenal,” he said.

But Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said the new weapon was apparently a short-range cruise missile.

“It is highly likely that this missile is a short-range cruise missile that can be converted to a land-to-land, air-to-land and ship-to-ship missile,” Kim said, noting that North Korea said the test was “conducted in various modes of firing at different targets.”

North Korea’s latest weapons test underscored the sensitivity around confronting North Korea’s broad arsenal of missiles. While Washington is focused on North Korea’s attempt to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs, South Korea and Japan worry more about its short- and medium-range missiles. These missiles also target U.S. military bases in the region, which serve as launching pads for U.S. reinforcements should conflict break out on the Korean Peninsula.

Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star general in Seoul, said North Korea had never stopped trying to improve the accuracy of its short-range missiles despite Kim’s diplomatic engagement with Trump.

During a news briefing in Seoul on Thursday, a South Korean defense official dodged repeated questions seeking more information. Japanese officials were similarly reluctant to address the development.

North Korea conducted its last major weapons test in November 2017, when it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. But Kim has since declared a moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.

By testing a short-range tactical weapon, North Korea is playing its cards cautiously, analysts said. Kim can raise pressure on Washington with such a test but still be able to claim that he has not reneged on the moratorium.