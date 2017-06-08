– North Korea’s latest launches of several suspected anti-ship missiles were short-range and landed well short of past efforts, but they still served as a defiant message for its enemies that Pyongyang will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.

The projectiles were fired Thursday from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan and likely flew about 125 miles, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. They landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, where U.S. aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy that ended earlier this week.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang, said during a National Security Council meeting he “won’t back off even a single step and make any compromise” on the issue of national security. He warned that North Korea could only face further international isolation and more economic difficulties.

North Korea’s missile tests present a challenge to Moon. North Korea, which could have a working nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile in the next several years, may also be the most urgent foreign policy concern for the Trump administration, which has been distracted by domestic political turmoil and has insisted China do more to rein in the North’s weapons activities.

South Korean military spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said the launch was intended to show off Pyongyang’s widening arrange of missiles and also its “precision strike capabilities” on ships in response to the joint drills.

Bolivia’s U.N. Ambassador Sacha Llorenty Soliz, the current U.N. Security Council president, said he had not received any requests for a meeting on the latest launches.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft condemned North Korea’s “latest provocations.” He said the U.K. was looking at details of the launches and it’s possible “that they come underneath a threshold to count as a violation.”

The Security Council voted unanimously on June 2 to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist. That was in response to a spate of recent ballistic missile tests that violate U.N. sanctions.

North Korea’s weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it sees as U.S. and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to leaders in Washington and Seoul.

Analyst Kim Dong-yub at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies said the latest projectiles, which showed longer range than North Korea’s previously known KN-01 anti-ship cruise missiles, were likely from a new cruise missile system the North displayed April 15. The improved range indicates North Korea is pursuing weapons capable of reaching U.S. aircraft carriers that operate from deeper positions, he said.