GANGNEUNG, South Korea — North Korean skaters have begun training a day after arriving in South Korea to take part in this month's Winter Olympics.

But short-track speed skater Choe Un Song fell and slid into a padded wall during his first practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and media officials later said an examination showed he wasn't injured seriously.

A pair of North Korean figure skaters also practiced at the same venue.

They are among 10 North Korean athletes who arrived Thursday in the second and final group of a total of 22 athletes from North Korea who will attend the Winter Games.