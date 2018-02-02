GANGNEUNG, South Korea — North Korean skaters have begun training a day after arriving in South Korea to take part in this month's Winter Olympics.
But short-track speed skater Choe Un Song fell and slid into a padded wall during his first practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, and media officials later said an examination showed he wasn't injured seriously.
A pair of North Korean figure skaters also practiced at the same venue.
They are among 10 North Korean athletes who arrived Thursday in the second and final group of a total of 22 athletes from North Korea who will attend the Winter Games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.