Tom Volk's walleye weighed nearly 17 pounds and stretched more than 2½ feet from nose to tail fin. It was the kind of fish that anglers spend decades seeking, the kind they almost never catch, the kind that ends up mounted in trophy rooms.

"I knew that I had just caught the state-record walleye," said Volk, 41, who serves as a city councilman in North Dakota and works in drug prevention for the state government. "It was a dream of mine."

But Volk does not have the state record. Instead, he has a written warning from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. He has a collection of social media posts accusing him of being a fraudster. And he has a boat he is trying to sell because he does not care to go fishing again any time soon.

The dispute about Volk's walleye — which became the subject of a criminal investigation, a podcast and dozens of posts on the NodakAngler.com message boards — is an only-in-2019 chapter to a generations-old argument about what qualifies as a fishing record.

"Anytime somebody claims a new record, it's common that people will make allegations," said Robert Timian, North Dakota's chief game warden, who believes Volk hooked his walleye illegally and, therefore, wins no record. "Anytime you get into record books, jealousy becomes an issue."

The story of the Midwest's most debated walleye began on a Sunday in April when Volk, an angler since boyhood, heard that fish were biting on a stretch of the Heart River in Mandan, N.D. Along with his wife, his two young children and a friend, Volk went to the water and started casting his line into the stream.

In the first 90 minutes, his group caught about 10 walleyes. His children posed for photos. It was like any other weekend outing. Then Volk felt a weight on his line.

"I knew it was a big fish as soon as I set the hook," Volk said. "It stayed down in the water, even the shallow water, and it was doing head shakes, multiple head shakes."

When he finally pulled it to shore, Volk's friend placed the monster walleye in a net.

"I was like, 'Holy cow, this is state record,' " Volk said. "I'm pretty sure I dropped some foul language."

Records are central to fishing culture, and some avid anglers spend decades chasing them. There are state records, lake records and world records, administered by different groups with slightly different rules.

But in North Dakota, where the Missouri River and its tributaries attract freshwater fishermen from across the country, there is perhaps no record more coveted than that of the state's largest walleye.

"You're always like, 'Gosh, am I going to be that guy to hook that next big walleye?' " said Mike Peluso, a professional fishing guide in Bismarck. "It's almost like playing the lottery."

Within hours of Volk's catch, word spread on fishing message boards about a giant walleye. Soon, the state's Game and Fish Department confirmed the news on Facebook: "Congratulations to Tom Volk for reeling in a new state record walleye!" A smiling Volk was pictured, holding his prized fish

The triumph was short-lived. On NodakAngler.com, the online hub of North Dakota fishing, people questioned if the walleye had been snagged or foul hooked, meaning hooked somewhere other than the mouth. Intentionally snagging a fish is seen as unsporting. Keeping a foul-hooked fish is also a misdemeanor in North Dakota.

It did not help that other fish caught nearby had been hooked away from the mouth. Then a shaky cellphone video surfaced that led some to believe that Volk's friend pulled the hook from the back of the fish, not the mouth.

Volk insists that he hooked his walleye legally on a jig, but concedes he cannot prove it. He said that the fish fought him for several minutes in a manner that indicated the hook was in its mouth, though he said he never looked at the hook's location after it was reeled in; he said he was too focused on celebrating and getting to an official weighing station.

As online blowback spread, Volk tried to make his case on NodakAngler and in Facebook posts. "I'm the lucky angler who caught the new state record walleye!" he posted on the message board. "It was caught legally in the mouth and verified by witnesses."

There were rumors about it "within a half-hour, 45 minutes of it being caught," said Kent Yancey, a fishing guide based in Bismarck. "Ten years ago, you might not have heard about it for a week."