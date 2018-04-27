HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — Authorities say a teenager who carried a knife in his backpack now faces more serious crimes, including assault on school employees.
A North Carolina sheriff's office says Dixon High School officials suspected Durvell Walker was carrying a weapon, and when they tried to search his backpack, he swung a weight rack at his principal and five other employees.
Onslow County Maj. Chris Thomas says a school resource officer then used pepper spray on him.
He says the 18-year-old from Maple Hill was jailed on $9,000 bond Thursday. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.
