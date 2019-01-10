RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a Raleigh police officer has been shot several times while trying to take a suspect into custody.
Raleigh police say the male officer was wounded Wednesday night, hospitalized and underwent surgery. His condition is unclear. News outlets report police say two suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved.
One suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night, while the other caught hours later after a manhunt that shut down a nearby highway and neighborhood.
N. Carolina officer shot, wounded; 2 suspects in custody
