WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city councilwoman in North Carolina whose district includes the area where a white police officer fatally shot a black man says she hasn't heard any complaints about officers.
Winston-Salem Council member Vivian Burke, who is black, said at a news conference that once someone crosses a line fighting with police there is a price to pay.
Winston-Salem Police said 60-year-old Edward McCrae, who is black, had a gun when he wrestled with Officer D.E. McGuire, who is white, Saturday night during a traffic stop.
Police say McCrae was shot after refusing several commands to drop the gun.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says the city will release officer body camera footage of the shooting as soon as a judge allows it. He promises full transparency in the shooting investigation.
