The end was near for Tala and Rotana Farea when the man happened upon them in Manhattan’s Riverside Park, police said. The sisters had run away from Virginia to New York and maxed out a credit card shopping and staying at high-end hotels.

Now, early on Oct. 24 in a scene the man would later describe as “haunting,” the sisters from Saudi Arabia had their heads lowered and appeared to be praying loudly on a playground near the Hudson River.

Just hours later and dozens of blocks south, another passerby would find their bodies on the Hudson’s rocky shore, loosely bound together with duct tape after having washed ashore, police said.

New York City police began to unravel the mystery of what happened to Tala, 16, and Rotana, 22, saying at a news conference Friday they had no indication the sisters had been killed, even as they await an official cause of death from the medical examiner.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the sisters had alleged they were abused by family members and sought asylum on those grounds in the United States. He said sources in Virginia told detectives, “they would rather inflict harm on themselves than return to Saudi Arabia.”

Shea said detectives were filling in a murky two-month period after the girls disappeared from Fairfax County, Va., around Aug. 23. He said electronic records showed the sisters took various forms of transportation, arriving in New York City around Sept. 1.

Shea said that over the next seven weeks, they stayed at various upscale hotels, including the Knickerbocker in Times Square where rooms rent for more than $400 a night.

But it soon came to an end.

“The money started to run out — that’s what we believe started to happen,” Shea said.

The sisters were found on rocks beneath a pier on the Upper West Side. They were fully clothed and bore no signs of trauma. Duct tape was wrapped around their ankles and torsos, leading to speculation they might have been killed and dumped.

But Shea said the duct tape was loose, more like it was meant to keep them together rather than bind them. He said police had every indication that the Fareas were alive when they entered the water.

Rotana had attended school at George Mason University before dropping out in the spring, school officials said. Tala was a student at Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Va., for part of the 2017-18 school year.

A woman whose niece attended school with the sisters in Saudi Arabia, said they were inseparable.

“They were very much looking forward to going to the US, and had always encouraged my niece to do the same. … ‘Study hard and get out to the US!’ ” the woman wrote in a text message.