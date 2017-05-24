Humans consider standing on one leg something best done in a yoga class. Flamingos, on the other hand, consider it the most comfortable sleeping position.

And they never seem to fall.

The reason behind it remains obscure. Some scientists hypothesized it might have to do with regulating body temperature. Others wondered whether it reduced muscle fatigue.

Atlanta biologists Young-Hui Chang of Georgia Tech and Lena Ting of Emory University set out to find a definitive reason.

It began with an unsuccessful stakeout at Zoo Atlanta.

"We really wanted to do an experiment where we just walked over and gave them a little prod," Chang told the Atlantic. "But the zoo wouldn't let us."

So they put out a call to area zoos. Alabama's Birmingham Zoo had just euthanized two flamingos, which they sent to the researchers.

The duo began examining them, when something astounding happened. Chang held one of the cadavers up by its leg, which immediately snapped into place. He was able to place the dead bird on the table, where it stood as if it were merely sleeping.

"It was a light bulb moment," Chang said. "We weren't expecting it to be stable, but it totally was."

Even more surprising? The cadavers couldn't stand on two legs.

Instead of using active muscle force to keep their balance on one leg — as a human might, which is why you'll feel tired after that yoga class — the flamingo's unique skeletal and muscular systems allow for gravity to do the trick, the scientists reported in a study published Wednesday in Biology Letters,

The bird's skeleton appears to be the key. As with humans, flamingos have two main joints on their leg. The one you can see, that bends backward, is not the knee. That's actually the bird's ankle. Its knee, meanwhile, is hidden in the bird's feathers at the fatter part of its body.

When the flamingo is ready to nod off, it lifts one leg and instinctively moves its body so its single foot isn't under its hip. Instead, it's centered directly under the carriage of bird. Meanwhile, pulling the other leg up forces the knee to bend, which the flamingo rests on. All the joints essentially snap into place.

"If you look at the bird from the front, while they're standing on one leg, the foot is directly beneath the body which means that their leg is angled inward. That's the pose you have to strike in order to engage the stay mechanism," Chang told the BBC.

As the flamingo remains nearly perfectly still while sleeping, gravity does the rest, keeping the bird in place.

Matthew Anderson of St. Joseph's University, who studies flamingos, called the study a "significant step forward" but said questions remain.

"They begin to answer the question of how flamingos are able to rest on one leg," he told the BBC. "Providing evidence of the mechanism that supports/allows for the behavior to occur does not necessarily provide insight into why it happens in the first place."

Chang and Ting told Discover magazine more research is forthcoming. Thus far, though, the duo has carried out the research on their own time, sans funding.

"It was a labor of love — doing science simply for the sake of learning how nature works," Chang said.