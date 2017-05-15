Darren Michaels/SMPSP/Netflix

Space's biggest observers of bad movies are coming home. "Mystery Science Theater 3000," the Twin Cities local lark that grew into a world-wide phenomenon, is stopping in Minneapolis on Aug. 4 as part of a live touring production.

Joel Hodgson, who created the original series almost 30 years ago and launched the re-boot that's currently airing on Netflix, will be joining current host Jonah Ray on a 26-city road trip called the "Watch Out for Snakes! North American Tour." Shows will consists of all-new riffs, sketches and video appearances from new travelers Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt.

Many stops, including the one at the State Theatre, will also feature a sci-fi thriller never before featured on the series. Tickets are being sold separately to each event.

Tickets will go on sale Friday through axs.com and the State Theatre box office.