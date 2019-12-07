ROSWELL, N.M. — A mysterious memorial dedicated to a New Mexico homeless man who mowed lawns has reappeared after a similar one was stolen.
KRQE-TV reports that a lawnmower memorial dedicated to Carlos Ramirez was installed this week in Roswell, New Mexico.
Ramirez died last month in Lubbock, Texas. He was known around town as Roswell's "Lawnmower Man" because he sat outside the city's Saint Andrews Church for nearly 50 years and mowed lawns to make money.
After he died, a white lawnmower memorial suddenly sprang up near the church in his honor. A day later, it was stolen.
The new memorial comes with a note urging people to leave the lawnmower in place.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ceremony to remember those killed in Pearl Harbor attack
More than 2,000 people are expected at a ceremony Saturday to remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor 78 years ago and launched the U.S. into World War II.
Nation
Mysterious memorial to 'Lawnmower Man' reappears after theft
A mysterious memorial dedicated to a New Mexico homeless man who mowed lawns has reappeared after a similar one was stolen.
National
New Hampshire to Supreme Court: Leave nudity laws to locals
There's no reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on New Hampshire's "Free the Nipple" case, the state attorney general said this week.
National
Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3
PENSACOLA, Fla. —U.S. officials investigating the deadly attack by a Saudi aviation student at a naval air station in Florida were working Saturday to determine…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the people he forgets he knew
When certain associates and acquaintances of President Donald Trump get into hot water, he forgets he ever knew them. Various figures from the Russia investigation and the Ukraine matter as well as a British prince have fallen out of familiarity with the president in this way.