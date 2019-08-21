In southwest Florida, any sighting of the state's iconic panther — on your porch, lounging in the backyard, advancing toward you on a trail — might go viral. But on Monday afternoon, the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took to social media to crowdsource a different kind of video: panthers that seem to have trouble walking.

Trail cameras in three counties have identified eight endangered panthers and one bobcat with a hitch in their step, affected by a mysterious neurological disorder that seems to hit kittens hardest. State officials have also confirmed nerve damage firsthand in another panther and another bobcat.

In one video shared by the agency, a panther kitten stumbles several times as it follows its mother and a sibling, dragging its lower body as it struggles to rise.

"While the number of animals exhibiting these symptoms is relatively few, we are increasing monitoring efforts to determine the full scope of the issue," said Gil McRae, the director of the state's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

The first video of a struggling kitten was taken by a citizen and sent to the agency in 2018. Later, a review of still photos from 2017 seemed to show another ailing kitten. This year the number of cases has increased. "It was not until 2019 that additional reports have been received, suggesting that this is a broader issue," Carli Segelson, a spokeswoman for the agency, said in an e-mail.

This disorder is the latest obstacle to the recovery of the Florida panther, a beloved big cat and the state's official animal. The panther is the only remaining puma population in the eastern United States. As a top predator, the panther also helps shape entire ecosystems — for instance, by reducing the number of troublesome feral hogs in the region.

In the 1990s, the Florida panther population dipped to around 20 cats, but the number rebounded with the addition of eight female pumas captured in Texas. In the past decade, however, as the Florida panther population has grown in step with human development in the animal's habitat, scores of panthers have been killed crossing roads.

The agency has deployed additional cameras to spot more cases. "Affected animals have tested negative for multiple infectious diseases that can affect felines and other species," Segelson said.

The agency is testing for signs of rat poison, infection or nutrient deficiencies, she added.