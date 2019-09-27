PITTSBURGH — Mylan has agreed to pay $30 million in a settlement tied to its failure to tell investors about a Justice Department investigation into whether the company overcharged Medicaid for the EpiPen.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that Mylan NV classified the EpiPen as a "generic" drug under the Medicaid drug rebate program. This led to the pharmaceutical company paying much lower rebates to the government than if the EpiPen had been classified as a "branded" drug.
Mylan had disclosed in July that it had reached an agreement-in-principle with the SEC on the matter. The company said in a statement Friday that it neither admits nor denies the SEC's allegations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Fallout over legislator's job at U of M sparks calls for new disclosure rules
Transparency advocates are seeking tougher conflict-of-interest rules for Minnesota's 201 state representatives and senators, the majority of whom hold outside jobs when the Legislature is not in session.
National
Judge: No immunity for Georgia officer who shot fleeing man
A judge has denied a former Georgia police officer's request for immunity from prosecution for the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.
National
Former Alabama congressman Jack Edwards dies at 91
Retired 10-term U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards of Alabama, who was in the first wave of Deep South Republicans, died Friday. His was 91.
National
Bill Clinton, Jeb Bush to appear at Maine speaking event
Former President Bill Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are headlining an event at a Maine university where they are expected to talk about education.
National
House rebukes Trump on border wall, but he plans veto
The Democratic-controlled House is making a second attempt to overturn President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.