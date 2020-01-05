VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Bo Horvat fed Myers a pass and he scored on a floating shot from just inside the blue line. Rangers' goalie Alexandar Georgiev lay on the ice face down for several seconds after the goal.

Antoine Roussel scored early in the first period for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots. The Canucks have their longest win streak since also winning seven straight Dec. 1-14, 2013.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal for the Rangers and Georgiev finished with 25 saves. New York has lost three straight dropped to 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

A scoreless second period left the teams tied 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rangers buzzed around the Vancouver net in the third period, forcing Markstrom to make big saves off shots from Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast. He earned a huge cheer from the Rogers Arena crowd for a diving glove save to rob Jacob Trouba with under four minutes remaining.

The teams exchanged goals during a first period in which the Rangers outshot the Canucks 15-7.

Roussel got Vancouver on the scoreboard 1:46 into the game. Loui Eriksson deflected a shot that Georgiev stopped, but the rebound went to Roussel, who scored his fifth.

An aggressive play by Chris Kreider set up New York's tying goal at 7:59. Kreider stole the puck from Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev at the side of the goal, then passed across the crease to Buchnevich, who had an open net.

The Canucks had three power plays in the second and a 14-8 edge in shots.

Markstrom made one of the period's best plays. The Rangers were playing short-handed, but Mika Zibanejad managed to gain control of the puck behind the Canucks net and attempted a pass to Fast who was open in the slot. Markstrom spotted Fast and used his stick to deflect the pass.

NOTES: To celebrate 90s night the Canucks wore their black and gold uniforms with the flying skate logo. ... Markstrom was selected Friday to play in his first NHL All-Star Game. … Micheal Ferland and Brandon Sutter, both out with upper-body injuries, skated on their own Saturday and could join the Canucks on their upcoming five-game road trip. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist missed the morning skate with illness but dressed as the backup.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night to open the five-game trip.