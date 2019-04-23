NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — A lawmaker representing a gemstone-rich area in northern Myanmar says more than 50 people are believed to have died in a mudslide at a jade mining site.
Tin Soe said Tuesday that three bodies have been recovered and 54 people remain missing. He said it would be difficult to recover the bodies from under the mud.
The accident occurred Monday in the Hpakant area of Kachin state. Such accidents are not rare, and usually occur when mountainous piles of mining scraps slide down on people scavenging pieces of jade.
Tin Soe said in this case the victims worked for two mining companies, indicating they were formally employed rather than scavengers.
