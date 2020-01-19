NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Muszynski scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots and Belmont won its fifth straight game, 77-59 over Morehead State on Saturday.
Grayson Murphy scored 10 points, had 10 boards and made seven assists for the Bruins (14-5, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who hit 10 of 31 3-pointers (32%). Adam Kunkel had 16 points and Tate Pierson had nine. Tyler Scanlon added 12 points and five assists.
James Baker led the Eagles (9-10, 3-3) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Djimon Henson had 14 points and Jordan Walker had 10 and made four steals.
Belmont faces Murray State on the road on Thursday. Morehead State matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday.
