Q: Should you invite your neighbors over when you throw a party, especially if it's going to last past 10 p.m.?

A: It depends. There are many questions to explore: What kind of party are you throwing? Is there any reason not to invite the neighbors? Would you be comfortable not inviting them? Is the party going to inconvenience the neighbors by, say, having noisy guests out on your patio or by tying up all the street parking?

Think about speaking to your neighbors ahead of time to inform them of the upcoming party; that conversation could provide an indication whether they are interested in attending.

But whether they attend or not, be considerate of their needs for quiet and privacy. Remaining in good standing with neighbors prevents discord, and being neighborly is always in style.

CANDACE SMITH, ­founding manager of Teaching ­Etiquette for the Business of Life

A: Some people find navigating whom to invite tricky, especially when it comes to those living nearby.

Take into account what kind of party you're having. Are you getting together with old college friends who will spend the night wrapped up in stories that mean something only to them, or are you hosting a party where the more the merrier? If you feel the neighbors aren't a good fit for the group you're having, don't invite them.

If you do reach out to the neighbors, don't show favoritism. If you are close to two sets of neighbors, include both when you have a party. You don't want to make one set feel slighted.

Lastly, "Begin as you mean to go on" is always the best way. Don't set a precedent you can't keep going. You can still be neighborly without feeling you must invite everyone to every party you host.

MELISSA LEONARD, ­etiquette/protocol consultant