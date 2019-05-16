

The Cooler

*The Twins’ 8-7 win over the Angels on Wednesday was filled with twists, turns and plenty of ninth-inning angst as Minnesota used pretty much relief pitcher except their best one (Taylor Rogers) because he had pitched two days in a row (including two innings and 31 pitches Monday during a game in which the Twins trailed).

That they survived and got the win is important. A 4-3 home stand (and series win over the Angels) felt a lot better than the alternative.

But none of what happened in the ninth inning can top two of the most hilarious and strange plays at first base — one on each side — earlier in the game.

First, witness Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill trying to make a spectacular play on a slow roller, only to end up looking like an equipment bag exploded.

And second, witness Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi trying to make the simplest play in the world with an underhand toss to C.J. Cron … only Cron thought the ball was coming from second baseman Jonathan Schoop and didn’t see it.

The Twins, by the way, scored twice after their gift. The Angels did not score. Maybe that was the difference in the game.

*The Twins could laugh about their miscue. The Blues? They are not laughing at all about a missed hand pass in overtime that led to San Jose’s game-winning goal and a 2-1 series lead.

The upshot? Unless a puck is shoveled into the net by a hand pass, the play isn’t reviewable.

*Drew Magary from Deadspin shares the story of his near-death experience. Definitely worth your time.

*Great stuff here from Rachel Blount on what St. Thomas’ options would be if the MIAC kicks the school out of the conference. Kind of seems like a no-brainer that the Tommies would stay in Division III and join Wisconsin’s conference.