OK, yes, you’ve been told a lot of things lately are “must-watch” videos. But trust me: Watching Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen react in real-time to Stefon Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown Sunday is something you must watch.

There were a lot of stunned and deliriously happy Vikings fans who watched that play. Griffen is right at the top of that list.

Enjoy the clip thanks to Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” which airs Tuesday night and will have more Vikings wired for sound content on tonight’s program.