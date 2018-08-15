More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Suicide bomber targets Shiite students in Kabul, killing 48
A suicide bomber struck a private education center in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul on Wednesday where high school graduates were preparing for university entrance exams, killing 48 young men and women and leaving behind a scene of devastation and tragedy.
World
North Korea marks war anniversary, preps for big spectacle
North Korea marked the anniversary of the end of World War II and its liberation from Japanese colonial rule with a series of ceremonies ahead of what is expected to be a much bigger event next month — the 70th anniversary of its national foundation day.
World
In defiant act, Brazil party registers Lula for president
The Workers' Party registered jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for president Wednesday, attempting to muscle him into the race to lead Latin America's largest nation and forcing a showdown with Brazilian electoral authorities.
World
Muslims, Jews visit Auschwitz together to test new bonds amid growing intolerance in Europe
Experiment sought to fight tide of intolerance.
Music
In teaching young South African talents, Minn. Orchestra musicians find their own inspiration
While encouraging young South African talents, Minnesota Orchestra musicians are finding inspiration of their own.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.