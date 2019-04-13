– Growing up as a member of the Uighurs in China’s far west, Farhad Habibullah never felt that his people were oppressed. He came from a family of Communist Party loyalists, part of an elite segment of Uighur society celebrated by the party as model minority members.

But now he has joined other Uighurs in doing what was once, to him, unthinkable — even in his new home in Australia: calling for an independent Uighur nation.

“My parents worked for the Chinese Communist Party all their lives, and look at what has happened to them,” Habibullah said. They and several other relatives, he said, are among as many as 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims held in indoctrination camps in China. “You could say I grew up under the red Chinese flag,” he said. “But now I think we have to fight for independence.”

About 3,000 Uighurs have found sanctuary in Australia. But as some draw attention to China’s camps, they’re putting their adopted homeland in an awkward position, pressing it to speak out against its largest trading partner.

More than a dozen Uighurs who are Australian permanent residents are missing in China and presumed to be in detention, activists say. Former detainees say China’s camps are meant to root out devotion to Islam and replace it with loyalty to the state. Uighurs have lobbied Parliament to act, circulating petitions and holding regular protests, chanting: “China, out! Out, out, out!”

Some Uighurs say that while they feel welcome here, they also fear that Islamophobia is on the rise. They say some people at rallies have said their people are terrorists.

Some Uighurs also say they even have been harassed by Chinese authorities while in Australia. And they feel powerless over the fate of relatives back home. Habibullah finds support at gatherings like the one held in an Adelaide dinner hall recently, attended by about 300 Uighurs. The flag of their hoped-for republic, East Turkestan, was on display, and the aroma of Uighur dishes filled the room.

Zulihumaer Aibibula, 32, showed pictures of her relatives missing in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. For families abroad, who are not notified when a member disappears into one of China’s secretive camps, prolonged silence is usually the only sign that it happened.

Xinjiang has long been troubled by tension between Uighurs, who are Sunni Muslims, and the government. Some Uighurs have carried out acts of violence against the government, which has imposed heavy restrictions.

The Chinese government depicts its detention camps as schools that steer Uighurs away from violent extremism by providing skills training. Uighur activists say the government unfairly depicts Uighurs as extremists.

The Uighurs want the Australian government to step up its criticism of China’s camps. Australia was relatively muted until November, when it joined other Western nations in urging China to release the detainees.

Officials worked to retrieve three citizens of Uighur descent who were detained in Xinjiang in 2017, who have since returned. But Nurgul Sawut, an activist in Canberra who helped compile a list of Australian permanent residents missing in China, said recent requests for help have been passed from one agency to another. “We have been let down,” Sawut said.