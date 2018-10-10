HONOLULU — The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii says Big Island driver's licensing officials discriminated against a Muslim woman who wears a hijab.
The group sent a letter to county officials Tuesday saying unconstitutional policies made it difficult for Laycie Tobosa to renew her license.
The letter says Tobosa received a provisional license because her headscarf covered her ears in her photograph.
The letter says it took 18 weeks for Tobosa to get a full license and she was required to submit a letter confirming her religious beliefs.
Hawaii County officials couldn't be reached for comment.
The ACLU says if they don't respond with a corrective plan by Nov. 1, the group will consider options, including a lawsuit.
They're asking Hawaii's other counties to confirm they don't impose similar policies.
