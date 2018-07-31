CHISAGO LAKES, Minn. — A Muslim advocacy group says it welcomes the Minnesota Department of Education's decision to open an investigation into a student's suicide.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations requested the investigation after 15-year-old Jacob LeTourneau-Elsharkawy killed himself .

The teen was a freshman at Chisago Lakes High School. His mother, Faith Elsharkawy, has said she is certain that bullying led her son to kill himself last April.

CAIR's state chapter alleges that Jacob was bullied because he was Muslim.

The group contends the school's administration failed to take steps to protect the boy.

The school district disputes the group's claims.