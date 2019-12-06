Heading into the Division 1 state championship game last month, Bay Port coach Gary Westerman paid Muskego's Hunter Wohler the ultimate compliment.

"He's a freak show," the Pirates coach said.

In other words, you don't see players like Muskego's safety often. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound junior stuffs the run like a linebacker, reads the passing game well and has the kind of athleticism that has caused a number of major college programs, including the University of Wisconsin, to offer a scholarship.

He is a big-time prospect who played at such a high level that a panel of sportswriters from around the state made him the unanimous choice for Associated Press state player of the year.

Wohler emerged from a group of nominees that included Stratford lineman Ben Barten, Waunakee linebacker Jeb Frey, Bay Port running back Isaiah Gash and Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner.

The panel named Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs' Bob Hyland coach of the year.

Wohler finished with a team-high 122 tackles, 79 solo, with two interceptions and six pass deflections. He helped Muskego win its second straight Division 1 state championship and complete a second straight season undefeated.

"It's just been really special," he said of the team's success. "From hitting the weight room to practice, everything is just ramped up. We just compete at a really high level. We all love each other. We all play together."

A first-team all-state selection last year, Wohler started this season strong with 11 tackles and an interception in a 14-10 victory over Marquette in Week 1. Six weeks later he had a season-high 16 tackles and another interception in a 24-7 victory over Mukwonago that assured the Warriors of no worse than a share of the Classic 8 crown.

Six times he finished with double-digits in tackles in a game, capping the season with 11 and one pass broken up in a 21-10 victory over Bay Port in the state final. The victory was Muskego's 28th straight.

"My play and how the season turned out is all (due) to the coaches and teammates …," Wohler said. "And the just the program overall, it's just on the rise. The same with the high school. The athletics at the high school are unbelievable right now and it's just going to keep growing."

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Hyland is the state's all-time leader in career wins as a head coach and his ability to get his Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs football team to right the ship after a slow start earned him Associated Press Coach of the Year award.

Five other coaches were nominated for the honor: Lake Country Lutheran's Greg Brazgel, Eau Claire Regis' Bryant Brenner, Kiel's Mike Dressler, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.)'s Cory Milz and DeForest's Mike Minick.

Springs defeated Eau Claire Regis, 7-0, in last month's WIAA Division 6 championship game for the team's third consecutive state title. It was the ninth WIAA championship for Hyland and the 17th state title overall when including Springs' eight championships as a member of WISAA.

Hyland's overall record stands at 477-107-2 in 49 seasons with the Ledgers and the program has also finished as state runner-up nine times, putting Springs championship game appearance total at 26.

The Ledgers started the season 0-2 with losses to eventual Division 5 state champ Lake Country Lutheran in Week 1 followed by a last-second loss to D5 state semifinalist Amherst.

After the Amherst loss, Hyland challenged his players to improve.

"We were at a breaking point after the second game," Hyland said. "We started off very poorly in not taking care of the football. We had 10-to-12 turnovers in those first two games with two blocked punts and we were not mentally there.

"I told them that'll be the last loss we will have all year and it came true."

Hyland, 72, says that the key to the program's success is the wealth of riches it has with its assistant coaches along with a mantra that their role as coaches is to have the players prepared.

"We have people on my staff that know football and have played - I think there are seven or eight coaches that have played beyond high school at the college level and most of them all four years," he said. "And so when you talk about the knowledge of the game, besides their positions, they studied football. And they just know the game and consequently we could make a lot of adjustments when needed and I think that's one of the basic things and I've always preached to them: when all things are equal, coaches win or lose games and I firmly believe it."