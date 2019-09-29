– As Elon Musk, the founder and chief executive of SpaceX, says repeatedly, he created a rocket company because he wanted to colonize Mars. His fervent argument is that humanity must spread to a second planet as insurance for long-term survival.

"Which future do you want?" he asked near the start of a presentation Saturday night at a launch site near the southern tip of Texas. The options, he said, were being "confined to Earth" or becoming a space-faring species.

Musk said he hoped the audience agreed that humans should prepare for life elsewhere in the solar system as he delivered a progress report on Starship, the centerpiece of his ambitions.

Standing before the prototype and a rocket built earlier in the company's history, he pledged that Starship would first take off to an altitude of 65,000 feet and then land, "in about one to two months."

"This is going to sound totally nuts," he said later, "but I think we want to try to reach orbit in less than six months," adding that this timeline relied on continued improvements in manufacturing the rockets.

What s in a name?

Starship is the latest name for the upper stage of what Musk had been calling BFR. The "B" stood for Big, the "R" stood for Rocket, and Musk never publicly stated the meaning of "F."

SpaceX now flies two rockets: the Falcon 9 and the Falcon Heavy, which is essentially a Falcon 9 with two additional Falcon 9 boosters attached to the side. The present-day Falcons are too small for sending people to Mars.

Musk and SpaceX have long envisioned a much larger rocket. For a while, Musk referred to it as the "Mars Colonial Transporter." But when he finally revealed a design at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2016, he called it the "Interplanetary Transport System."

This spaceship was gargantuan, with a diameter of nearly 40 feet, and the capacity to take 100 people to Mars.

A year later in Australia, Musk said the rocket had been scaled down by one-quarter, to a diameter of 30 feet. This was the BFR. The second stage was a sleek-looking spacecraft that would return to Earth in one piece and land vertically.

Last November, SpaceX announced the Starship name; the first stage of BFR is now known as the Super Heavy booster. In recent days, Musk has been posting updates as the prototypes come together.

On Saturday before Musk's presentation, SpaceX highlighted Starship's size by displaying it alongside the company's original Falcon 1 rocket, which first launched to orbit in 2008.

Starship with the Super Heavy booster is essentially a rocket as powerful as a Saturn 5, which took NASA's Apollo astronauts to the moon 50 years ago, but it's fully reusable. For Apollo, everything but the small capsule on top, where the astronauts sat, was discarded along the way, and even the capsule could be used only once.

Experts say Starship is within the realm of the possible, without requiring impossible physics or unlikely technological leaps. Indeed, Starship employs ideas that were studied decades ago but never built. The biggest innovation is perhaps that SpaceX and Musk have applied Silicon Valley's accelerated research-and-development approach of building fast and fixing failures.

Two competing teams at SpaceX are each building prototypes of Starship. One is in Florida, near Cape Canaveral; the other is at Boca Chica in Texas.