Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story

Nov. 17-Dec. 16: He may not be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but how many people in that hall can lay claim to membership in both the Rockabilly and Scandinavian halls of fame? Or to careers that began the Day the Music Died? Or to giving a young sideman named Bob Dylan an early break? Just Vee (actual name: Bobby Velline), the Fargo teenager who was a last-minute fill-in at a Moorhead concert for Buddy Holly after Holly died in an Iowa plane crash, along with the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. Vee would record dozens of hits, including "Take Good Care of My Baby," in a career that ended just a few years ago with an Alzheimer's diagnosis. Tyler Michaels plays the late Vee in a tuneful chapter from Minnesota's past. (7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $25-$62, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com. )

chris Hewitt